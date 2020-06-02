Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

VRTU has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $906.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

