Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vince from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Vince stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.70. Vince has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vince by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,001 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vince by 68.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter worth $50,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

