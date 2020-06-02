Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Viela Bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE VIE opened at $48.17 on Friday. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

