Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,291 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,340,000 after buying an additional 903,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $16,278,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $4,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

