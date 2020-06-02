Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $252.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

