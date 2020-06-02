Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

