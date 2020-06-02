Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 160,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

