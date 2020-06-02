VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VICI. TheStreet downgraded VICI Properties from a b- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of VICI opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.16.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 679.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524,167 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697,551 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 214.0% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,309,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $97,814,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.