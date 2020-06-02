ViaSat, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ViaSat in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViaSat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

VSAT opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,334.67 and a beta of 1.16. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 19.9% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 76.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,227 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

