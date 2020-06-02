Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Veru from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,528 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

