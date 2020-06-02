Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Veolia Environnement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

