Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $235.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.48.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.20. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $404,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,080.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,990,343. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.