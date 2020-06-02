Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Vapotherm from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $25.91 on Friday. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $567.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

