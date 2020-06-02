Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

