Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

