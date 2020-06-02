Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,636 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $38,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.98.

Shares of DE opened at $149.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

