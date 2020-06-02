Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.68 to $14.72 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Tenaris stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Tenaris SA has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.44.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.