Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 60,949 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,949 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $929,649,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,403,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $607,815,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

