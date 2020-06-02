Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,640 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $194.35 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $379.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

