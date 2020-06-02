Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,326 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $286.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $295.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,164.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

