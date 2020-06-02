Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,966 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.18.

REGN opened at $599.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $615.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,117 shares of company stock worth $104,311,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

