Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $488,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $8,904,224 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $365.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.31. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.24.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

