Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.21% of Ormat Technologies worth $41,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 87,076 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 53,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORA opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

