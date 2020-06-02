Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $33.36 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 232,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,358,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.09.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

