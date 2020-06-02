Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,618 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Scotiabank downgraded Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

