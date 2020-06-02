Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 128.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,218 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,121,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,828,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $257,842,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.16.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

