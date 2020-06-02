Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,800 shares of company stock worth $406,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

