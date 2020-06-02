Van ECK Associates Corp Has $36.65 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $36,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 80,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.