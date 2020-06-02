Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.59 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 284,761 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.45% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.