Van ECK Associates Corp Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.3% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 485,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 71,678 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $203,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter.

ELAN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

