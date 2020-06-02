Van ECK Associates Corp Has $16.05 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $286.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

