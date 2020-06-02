Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $48,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,252,253.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,084,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

