Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,142 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.88% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,413.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.