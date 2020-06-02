Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,607 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $46,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in GDS by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in GDS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.