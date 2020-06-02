Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 202,621 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 74.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,621 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $42,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 18,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.