Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 10,621 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.91% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $43,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 80.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 53,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

