Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 24,102 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,088,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 895,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Chevron stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

