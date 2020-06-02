ValuEngine Upgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

TSE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. 66,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.96 million, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.75. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 36.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

