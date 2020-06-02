ValuEngine Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFM. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,297. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.