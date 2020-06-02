VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 68.24% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,710,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 172,490 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 931,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 139,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

