VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.70.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 68.24% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
