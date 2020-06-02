Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 117,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

