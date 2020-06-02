Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMRX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.90.

NASDAQ UMRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.32. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.39% and a negative net margin of 99.09%. On average, analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Unum Therapeutics worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.