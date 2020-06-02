Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.33% of Universal Display worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2,311.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Shares of OLED opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.