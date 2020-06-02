Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

UNIT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.93. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

