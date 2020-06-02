United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 414.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

