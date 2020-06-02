United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.31. The company had a trading volume of 271,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.