UBS Group Trims Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Target Price to $25.00

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Forescout Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forescout Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $167,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $130,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,764 shares of company stock worth $920,430. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

