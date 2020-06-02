UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.14.
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.76 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $908,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
