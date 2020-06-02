UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.76 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $908,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.