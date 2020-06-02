Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TRWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Twin River Worldwide stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.92. 414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $32.30.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRWH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

