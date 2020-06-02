TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0390 on Top Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $1.75 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.20 or 0.04338204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002701 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

